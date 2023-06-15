Kenston Forest seventh graders graduate Published 9:30 am Thursday, June 15, 2023

Kenston Forest School (KFS) held the 2023 Seventh Grade graduation on May 31 in the school’s gymnasium. KFS Head of School, Mrs. Lori Bacon and KFS Director of Curriculum Instruction, Dr. Ruth Ann Horn and KFS Faculty, presented awards and diplomas to a number of students.

Class valedictorian went to Avery Harrison, daughter of Matt and Stacie Harrison of Sutherland. Salutatorian went to Charlie Astle, son of Brian and Ginny Astle of Blackstone. And finally, the Historian of the class was Jacob Seamans, son of B.J. and Jill Seamans of Drakes Branch.

Other students earning Graduates of High Distinction included Hartly Andrews, Lainey Dunn, Nicholas Harrison, Jake Mize and Madison Yancey. Avery Wallace was named Top Reader of the Class, while Science Awards went to Hartley Andrews and Darcy Willis. Seventh grade Math awards went to Rory Van der Merwe and Charlie Astle, while the Language Arts Award went to Avery Harrison.

Also honored during the graduation was Madison Yancey, who received this year’s Bitsy Hardy Award; Everett Wray, who received this year’s Frances Farley Citizenship Award; John Gilmore, who received the David Wade Wright Spirit Award and Hartley Andrews, who received the Virginia B. Crawley History Award.