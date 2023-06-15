Marsden drops out of state race Published 10:00 am Thursday, June 15, 2023

John Marsden is dropping out of the race for the District 50 seat in the House of Delegates. The Farmville attorney, who previously served as chairman of the Prince Edward County Republican Party, said recent events brought him to this decision.

“Over the last couple of weeks, with the recent events that have happened within the Republican Party, (they) make this decision unavoidable,” Marsden said. “Also, I cannot in good conscience serve alongside certain individuals who have recently secured the Republican nomination for Delegate in their respective districts. If elected, this would deprive the citizens of the 50th House District of a voice and the good quality representation that they deserve.(On Wednesday) I made the difficult decision to suspend my campaign and withdraw from seeking the Republican nomination in the 50th district.”

Marsden’s decision means that Tommy Wright no longer has a challenger in the Republican primary on Tuesday, June 20. Barring any last-minute write-in challenge, Wright will advance to the November general election, looking to become the first delegate to represent the newly created district. The 50th district, created as part of the latest redistricting effort, covers the majority of Prince Edward County, Charlotte, Lunenburg and Mecklenburg counties, along with a portion of Halifax County.

SAYING THANKS

The 43-year-old Marsden had launched his campaign back in March, arguing that he was the only candidate on the ballot who had ever represented the majority of 50th district voters. As things came to a close this week, Marsden thanked everyone who helped with his campaign over the last three months.

“I would like to thank the many citizens of the 50th District who have supported my campaign, both with their time and their hard-earned money,” Marsden said. “I would also like to thank the hundreds, now thousands, of citizens who I have met and who gave me a few moments of their time at their doorsteps in the last few months. I wish them all luck and good representation in the future.”