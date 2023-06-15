Thousands attend Truck, Tractor Pull

Published 8:30 am Thursday, June 15, 2023

By Staff Report

Victoria Truck and Tractor Pull
David Carlton driving Breathe Easy 2 took second place in the Super Mod TWD class during the Pulling in the Park in Victoria.

The Victoria Fire and Rescue’s Truck and Tractor Pull was held Saturday, June 3, drawing thousands of people to Lunenburg County.

The event is the biggest fundraiser for the Victoria Fire and Rescue department and held twice each year.

Classes for the tractor pull included: Super Modified TWD Trucks, 10,000 Super Pro Farm, 5200 Economy Modified, 6200 Small Block, 8000 Hot Street Diesel and Street Gas

Victoria Truck and Tractor PullWinners of Saturday’s event include:

6200 SMALL BLOCK

Rob Bright – 309.63

Michael Goodwin – 303-74

Dillion Nowlin – 297.85

Keith Brickhouse – 294.67

SUPER MOD TWD

Daryn Wilson – 317.78

David Carlton – 317.08

Robbie Campbell – 313.37

Crystal Wilson – 312.37

Allen Brown – 312.33

Reed Lee – 312/19

David Carlton- 307.52

Brandon Lee – 299.52

5200 V8 MODIFIED

Kevin English – 332.86

Rocky Meadows – 311.96

Chad Seal – 310.67

John Nicol – 307.52

Michael Alley – 301.82

Daryl Battle 256.74

HOT STREET DIESEL

Eddie Poore- 305.22

Jamie Donati – 302.00

Nick Morris – 265.22

Jamie Covington – 25

Victoria Truck and Tractor Pull

1.85

Kevin St. John – 199.62

Tony Moore- 181.80

10,000 SOPER PRO FARM

Billy Rice – 309.33

EL Harlow – 307.85

Chad Nesselrodt – 306.59

Duston Reynolds – 305.78

Nathan Gochenour – 301.63

 

More Uncategorized

Mitariq Green arrested

Verdict reached in attempted murder case

Robert Eugene ‘Bobby’ Pennington

Early voting

Early voting in Lunenburg County: Here’s what you need to know

Students visit with college representatives

Print Article

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events