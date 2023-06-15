Treasures on the Shelves: The reading is easy Published 1:00 pm Thursday, June 15, 2023

It’s summer time and the reading is easy. Summer reading programs are being offered by local libraries. The Lunenburg County Public Library System will offer its annual SRP on June 13, 20, and 27 at Ripberger Public Library and June 15, 22, and 29 at Victoria Public Library. Our theme this year is “All Together, Now! “ with an emphasis on other cultures and global citizenship. We are looking forward to some fun crafts and snacks from other countries. Summer reading is more important than we sometimes realize.

According to the American Library Association, summer reading encourages children to develop a lifelong habit of reading. It also can help reluctant readers become interested through activities over the summer. Summer reading can also foster social-emotional development. Children and young adults need to be encouraged to read for fun but for those who need support with academic skills, parents and guardians are encouraged to look at the Library of Virginia website, https://home.brainfuse.com/virginia/.

Some of the many free services offered include Live Tutoring, Writing Lab, Skillsurfer, Send Question, and Language Lab. This site also offers LEAP Learning Platform, Flashbulb, eParachute, and more. You can also take advantage of the read and watch section of this site. Here you can access videos just for kids, such as Arthur, Sesame Street, Odd Squad, SciGirls and more, including read-along storybooks and learning videos to explore topics like reading, math, and science.

The Magzter Digital Magazines can be accessed on your computer or mobile devices. Another fun app is Dial a Story, call 833-690-0646 to hear a story read in both English and Spanish. Read for fun but don’t miss a chance to improve your reading this summer!

Connie Krupa is the children’s program coordinator for the Lunenburg County Public Library System. She can be reached at cckrupa@embarqmail.com.