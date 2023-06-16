A box of love: Fear of the needle Published 3:25 pm Friday, June 16, 2023

I asked Jesus to send someone that needs a kind word when they are in the hospital waiting room, and I thank Jesus for them.

Two weeks ago, the table changed. It was I who needed the comfort. My daughter, Patricia, and I entered Christiana Care in Middletown. I had a headache and I informed my daughter; it was two days before my six week vacation to Florida.

My daughter was alarmed because she knows I hate to go to the doctor or hospital where the first thing it seems is a needle: a blood test or an IV, and I hate both of them.

The night I arrived at the hospital, a nurse saw me enter. I must have looked the way the person I comforted looked, frightened. The nurse walked toward us, introduced herself, took my hand, and said, “We are not busy tonight,” As quickly as she mentioned it, it began to get busy as patients entered. I thanked Jesus for the compassionate nurse.

The nurse walked us to the room where we met the attending nurse. She introduced herself and the other nurse left.

Nurse Jones and I communicated about the procedure and she informed us that I would need an IV. I asked if she had experience with IVs, and she said, “Yes, I never stick more than one time and if I can’t find a vein I will ask another nurse.”

True to her words, she checked my arms and did not locate a vein; so Nurse Jones called another nurse. The new nurse checked my arms and she stuck me three times. The first time there was no blood, the second time the blood stopped flowing, and the third time she got the blood from my hand.

In the meantime, I was screaming my head off. It hurt. I thank Jesus that during the whole time of screaming, Jesus did not let me forget who I am. Jesus did not allow me to be anything but respectful and He did not allow me to curse or say anything I would be ashamed of. I know I must have frightened the patients that heard me scream and yell. I am sorry for their inconvenience.

When I went through the pain, Jesus was there because He felt the pain as much as I did. But it was necessary for the tests. Jesus sees and knows everything we go through, but I did not think of Jesus’ love at the time when I was screaming, all I cared about was the pain.

Thank You, Jesus. I know that You were there when I was in pain. but I did not feel Your comfort. Sometimes, when we are in trouble we wonder if You are near or did You forget us.

We must always remember Jesus’ promises that He would not leave or forsake us in our time of trouble even when we cannot feel His comfort, He is there.

Be blessed in Jesus’ name.

Mary Simmons is a columnist for The Kenbridge-Victoria Dispatch. She can be reached at aboxoflove37@ gmail.com.