July Jubilee preparations underway Published 8:45 am Friday, June 16, 2023

The Town of Kenbridge will host its July Jubilee Saturday, July 29, in the town park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event, founded in 2018, is free to the public and will feature a variety of foods, vendors and fun.

The July Jubilee is expected to include plenty of food options, including American staples such as burgers, hotdogs and fries, and more.

Vendors selling crafts and other goods as well as informational booths will be present Saturday.

The day will include soccer tournaments and Rocking M Regulators will be hosting a Wild West and educational show celebrating the life of the cowboy.

For those interested in selling products, crafts, or food trucks, call me at (434) 676-2452 to get a form.