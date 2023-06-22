Kenbridge Fire Department has busy weekend Published 8:30 am Thursday, June 22, 2023

The Kenbridge Fire Department (KFD) had a busy weekend. First they responded to a wreck on Saturday night, June 17, and then a brush fire early Sunday morning, June 18. At around 10:35 p.m. on Saturday, the KFD was dispatched to the area of 432 N. Broad Street for a motor vehicle accident in which the vehicle struck a light pole and a tree. Minor injuries were reported and one lane of traffic was closed by Dominion Power for light pole replacement. At approximately 6:56 a.m. on Sunday, KFD was dispatched to Laurel Branch Road/Dusty Lane for a brush fire. Upon arrival, approximately 200 bails of hay were on fire but were quickly contained.