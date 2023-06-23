A box of love: Giving Thanks Published 1:07 pm Friday, June 23, 2023

I will bless the Lord at all times His praises shall continually be in my mouth. — Psalms 34:1

Dear Jesus,

I want to thank You for the love I receive from my Facebook family. Reading the positive and uplifting messages filled my heart with joy. Jesus, you are blessing them with hope and promises of your Word and allowing for great things to be accomplished. I read how your children are flourishing, they are being promoted at their jobs and others are celebrating birthdays and anniversaries.

There are various things that bring me joy: I love watching religious groups, games, cooking, writing clubs, and puzzles. Whatever you can imagine is on my Facebook. I thank you for taking the time to share your family and friends’ posts. Please keep up the excellent work. I truly know Jesus is blessing you.

Just as Jesus blessed you, He has blessed me. Jesus has allowed me to do some of the things I desired. For instance, I left Delaware on May 16 for my great-nephew’s wedding in Florida on June 5. Also, my great-grandson graduated from high school with a football scholarship on June 11 at 2 p.m. My great-granddaughter’s dance recital was today. Akyrah danced beautifully, and this was her third performance.

I will be in Florida until June 24. When I return to Delaware, my next trip is a family reunion in South Carolina and from there I will go to Virginia. In August, we will celebrate my daughter’s 60th birthday and my final trip will be a birthday party in September.

Today, I was surfing my Facebook, and the most amazing thing happened. A preschooler made an outstanding graduation speech. Can you imagine a preschooler talking about college? Jesus is awesome for the things He does. Each of us that heard him should have been bursting with pride. I know I was.

Jesus, we thank You for our health and strength to perform all the accomplishments You have given us. Jesus, You graciously guided us through and brought us higher in Your Glory. Jesus, You are our Saving Grace.

I am thankful to my Facebook friends because you write with such confidence. Please continue to let us know how Jesus is blessing you. Love, Mary

O magnify the Lord with me, and let us exalt His name together. Psalm 34:3

Be blessed in Jesus’ name.

Mary Simmons is a columnist for The Kenbridge-Victoria Dispatch. She can be reached at aboxoflove37@ gmail.com.