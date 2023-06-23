Barnes enters treasurer race Published 8:35 am Friday, June 23, 2023

Wanda B. Barnes has announced her candidacy for Treasurer of Lunenburg County in the upcoming election on November 7.

Wanda is a lifelong resident of Lunenburg County. She was hired in the Treasurer’s Office in 2007 and was certified as a Master Governmental Deputy Treasurer through the Weldon Cooper Center, University of Virginia in November 2010. Wanda was promoted to Chief Deputy Treasurer in 2011 and still holds that position.

Wanda resides in Fort Mitchell with her husband Charles Barnes. Wanda is a graduate of Central High School and Southside Virginia Community College. She is a member of Salem Christian Church where she serves as a deaconess.