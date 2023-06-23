The Word: Why do we do things that we know aren’t good for us? Published 12:00 pm Friday, June 23, 2023

Let me explain: I love Cap’n Crunch cereal. It’s so delicious! The crunchy goodness is so tasty and delightful. However… it destroys the roof of my mouth. It’s as if I just ate sandpaper that tasted ever so delightful.

Ice Cream. Ice cream is a religious event in our household. Almost nightly after supper the vast majority of our household enjoys ice cream in some form or fashion. There is always room for ice cream. If nothing else, our church family knows this: “Ice cream doesn’t fill you up, it fills in the cracks”. However … eating ice cream too fast gives a killer headache. Also, I’m type 1 diabetic so I have to adjust or take a ‘lil extra insulin to cover the need of making sure my bones are strong with this daily dairy intake.

Why do we do things that we know aren’t good for us?

From things we keep eating, knowing it will mess up our blood sugar, our digestive system, make our acid reflux kick in, etc., to drinking/taking items more than we should and paying the repercussions later on, we do things we know aren’t good for us. Let’s keep it real here, y’all, we even associate with people we know aren’t good for us. They lead us in the wrong direction, they cause us to waiver in our faith, they pull us away from needed worship or growth in God and His church family, and yet we continue to hang out with them and follow along even though we truly know that they aren’t good for us or our heart/ mind/spirit.

Why do we do things that we know aren’t good for us? Maybe because we haven’t set our minds on what’s needed. Colossians 3:2-3 tells us to “Set your minds on things above, not on earthly things. For you died, and your life is hidden with Christ in God.” Now, this verse ain’t talking about me and my issues with Cap’n Crunch or ice cream. It is, however, reminding me to keep my mind focused on what’s best and needed: Jesus Christ. When Paul continues in the chapter he says to “put to death what belongs to the earthly nature(v5)”. Are we willing to “put to death” the things we know aren’t good for us? Are we willing to put those bad habits aside and work our hardest to let go of what pulls us from God and His glory? Are we willing to relinquish control of certain relationships and follow Gods desire?

Pray we set your mind on things above. Lord, keep us focused.

