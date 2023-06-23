Treasures on the Shelves: Time to make a change! Published 12:30 pm Friday, June 23, 2023

Did you know that June 21 is the summer solstice? Well, now you do. That means that it is the longest day of the year. The sun will rise that day at 5:25am and set at 8:31 p.m., giving us a day length of 15 hours and 6 minutes. 3 days later, the time will begin to get shorter. Are you amazed?

I used to love this time of year. I could stay out later playing in the yard or riding my bike or going fishing! And even after the sun set, it would stay light for a while, kind of dusky dark. Some of the most fun was had about that time. The biggest bass I ever caught was right at sunset. It weighed 8 pounds! Caught it on a jitterbug. That was a monster!

Do kids still do that stuff? I sure hope so because it was a lot of fun! It made for some great memories! Do I still do that stuff? I suppose that age, time, energy levels and priorities have changed much of that. A fishing pole in hand at dusky dark would still be nice.

But, many things change with time. One of those things lies in our choice of reading materials. When I was young it was “Boys Life”, “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer” or maybe the “Hardy Boys”. As I grew a little older, I turned more to science fiction and adventures. It later became thrillers and many other genres.

I am sure that it is the same with you. That is why the library has thousands of books of many genres available for you to check out and read. Sometimes I just browse the shelves until something catches my eye. Come to see us at the library. We can help you find what you are looking for. If you don’t know what you are looking for, maybe you can take a chance on something new or different. You never know. You might find your new favorite!

Be good!

