Wright endorsed by Abbitt Published 11:00 am Friday, June 23, 2023

On Monday, Former Delegate Watkins Abbitt (I-Appomattox) released his endorsement for Delegate Tommy Wright (R-Victoria) who is seeking to represent House District 50 in the Virginia House of Delegates. House District 50 is made up of all of Mecklenburg County, Lunenburg County, Charlotte County, Prince Edward County (except Lockett District), and the northern half of Halifax County.

“While serving with Delegate Wright, I can testify to the morals (he) brings and shares in Richmond. Tommy has always been a strong believer in his Christian faith which empowers him to advocate for our God given rights,” Abbitt said. “Since knowing Tommy, he has never hesitated from protecting our 2nd amendment rights, benefiting all law enforcement, working with small businesses, and will overall legislate with common-sense conservatism that all Virginians can prosper from. Tommy’s character has never allowed him to take his duties as Delegate or to Virginia lightly. I hope you will join me in supporting Delegate Tommy Wright for House District 50.”

Wright said he was humbled to have the support of Delegate Abbitt, a member of the Virginia House of Delegates for more than two decades. He served the counties of Appomattox, Albemarle, Buckingham, Cumberland, and Prince Edward with knowledge that enhanced Virginia’s economic development, flourished agriculturally, advocated for educational funding, and supported law enforcement and constitutional officers. Abbitt retired from the House of Delegates in 2011.