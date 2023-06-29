A box of love: Let’s talk about potential Published 11:00 am Thursday, June 29, 2023

“Then saith he unto his disciples, The harvest truly is plenteous, but the laborers are few; and Pray ye therefore the Lord of the harvest, that he will send forth laborers into his harvest.” — Matthew 9:37-38.

When I am alone, I often find my mind wandering to thoughts of whether I am fulfilling my destiny. I believe that we all have the potential for greatness, but sometimes we fall short of what we were designed to do. It’s easy to blame others for our shortcomings, but the truth is that we are often the ones who hold ourselves back.

I, for one, can attest to this. I became complacent when I started doing a lot of traveling visiting friends and family members in various states. I enjoyed being able to get up and go when ever I felt like it but I neglected the most important part of my life. Jesus has since made me restless, and I suspect that some of you might feel the same way.

I was created to be a motivational speaker, but I allowed other things to get in the way of that.

Jesus spoke to me and told me that I needed to show myself worthy of my calling. I ignored His words and continued to neglect my studies. But Jesus is patient, and He gave me another chance.

I now have engagements for the next three months, after which I plan to study and become the motivational speaker that I was meant to be. I am grateful to Jesus for His patience and guidance.

If you feel like there is something that you should be doing, don’t ignore your call. Jesus has made each of us special and given us His Spirit. We are all part of Jesus’ family around the world.

Thank you, Jesus for your love and patience.

Mary

Be blessed in Jesus’ name.

