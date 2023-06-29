Blueberries, blackberries on schedule Published 1:00 pm Thursday, June 29, 2023

In Virginia, the picking window for blueberries and blackberries usually lasts from June through August, depending on the varieties grown.

Janet Bowen of Windmill Hill Farms in Nottoway County said her blueberries and blackberries are right on schedule.

“Our blueberries are turning out great,” Bowen said. “I think the cool weather has helped the blueberries tremendously, and the blackberries are looking very good too.”

Bowen’s farm grows early-season blueberry varieties like Suziblue, Premier and O’Neal, and those berries were ripe on June 1. The picking window likely will last until the end of July.

The farm’s blackberries will be ready for picking around the end of June and should be ripe through the middle of July.

Next to their sweet flavor and versatility, blueberries are hailed as a superfood—an excellent source of vitamin C, thiamin, riboflavin and vitamin K, and a good source of folate and fiber. Blackberries also are an excellent source of vitamins C and K and fiber, and contain carotenoids and flavonoids that may be beneficial for health, according to Virginia Cooperative Extension.

To find fresh blueberries and blackberries near you, visit the Virginia Grown website at vdacs. virginia.gov/vagrown.