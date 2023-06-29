Cynthia Jean “Cindi” Pierce Published 9:05 am Thursday, June 29, 2023

Cynthia Jean “Cindi” Pierce, 69 of Victoria, passed away June 23.

She was preceded in death by her father, William Meadows and a brother, Jeffrey Meadows.

She is survived by her husband of 25 years, William Lee “Bill” Pierce; her son, Brad McDowell (Bethany); her daughters, Penny Hurt (Jason) and Angela McDowell; two grandchildren, Jonathan Kantosky (Kelsey) and Joshua Kantosky; two great-grandchildren, Piper and Phoebe; her mother, Betty Jackson Meadows; her sisters, Debbie Sherrill (Butch), Mary Reagan (Mark) and

Nelda Hazel (Smiley); her brothers, Mike Meadows (Karen), James Meadows, Joe Meadows (Diana) and David Meadows; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Cindi worked for Pace as a physical therapist assistant. She loved flowers, baking, gardening, caning and taking care of others.

She will always be remembered for her generosity and compassion. For such a small person, she LOVED so big. Forever our friend, daughter, mother, sister, wife and our sunshine.

The family will receive friends Thursday, June 29, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Staples Funeral Home in Victoria. Please consider donations in Cindi’s memory to: Lunenburg Health Services, P.O. Box 121, Victoria, VA 23974 or to: Southside SPCA, C/O Ray Elliott, 797 Starlight Lane Kenbridge, VA 23944.