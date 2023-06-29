Cynthia Jean “Cindi” Pierce

Published 9:05 am Thursday, June 29, 2023

By Staff Report

Cynthia Jean “Cindi” PierceCynthia Jean “Cindi” Pierce, 69 of Victoria, passed away June 23.

She was preceded in death by her father, William Meadows and a brother, Jeffrey Meadows.

She is survived by her husband of 25 years, William Lee “Bill” Pierce; her son, Brad McDowell (Bethany); her daughters, Penny Hurt (Jason) and Angela McDowell; two grandchildren, Jonathan Kantosky (Kelsey) and Joshua Kantosky; two great-grandchildren, Piper and Phoebe; her mother, Betty Jackson Meadows; her sisters, Debbie Sherrill (Butch), Mary Reagan (Mark) and

Nelda Hazel (Smiley); her brothers, Mike Meadows (Karen), James Meadows, Joe Meadows (Diana) and David Meadows; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Cindi worked for Pace as a physical therapist assistant. She loved flowers, baking, gardening, caning and taking care of others.

She will always be remembered for her generosity and compassion. For such a small person, she LOVED so big. Forever our friend, daughter, mother, sister, wife and our sunshine.

The family will receive friends Thursday, June 29, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Staples Funeral Home in Victoria. Please consider donations in Cindi’s memory to: Lunenburg Health Services, P.O. Box 121, Victoria, VA 23974 or to: Southside SPCA, C/O Ray Elliott, 797 Starlight Lane Kenbridge, VA 23944.

More Obituaries

Harles Wilbert Davis

Barbara T. Reese

Lynette Ann Ragsdale

Irene Hood Neal

Print Article

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events