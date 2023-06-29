Harles Wilbert Davis Published 9:00 am Thursday, June 29, 2023

On Wednesday, June 4, at 6:35 p.m. at Jacobi Hospital, the Davis family lost their hero and patriarch. Surrounded by his family, Harles Wilbert Davis quietly departed this life, and went home to be with the Lord.

Harles Wilbert Davis was born on July 6, 1934 in Lunenburg County to the late Jackson and Parthenia Davis. He was the youngest of five sons. At an early age Harles was baptized at Tussekiah Baptist Church, where he and his family served the Lord.

Harles received his education in Lunenburg County School System, where he learned the trade of auto mechanics. He joined the 4-H Club and enjoyed playing baseball and basketball with his peers.

Harles was united in holy matrimony to his childhood sweetheart, Isabelle Ingram, on May 22, 1954. From this union, there were four children, Brenda, Linda, Raymond and Rita.

In 1955, Harles relocated with his wife and eldest child, Brenda, to New York City, in search of a better way of life. He worked at Gimbles and Bloomingdale Department Stores. Harles had a love for cars, so he began to work as an auto mechanic. While working in the auto mechanic industry, he developed an allergy to chemicals that caused him to change his career path. Since he never lost his passion for cars, he attained a position as a parking attendant. Through hard work, talent and personality, Harles worked his way up to garage manager. He was an active delegate in the Teamsters Local 272 Union. He passionately fought for better pay and benefits for all workers. He devoted over 40 years of service to this profession until his retirement.

Harles was a man who believed in coming to the aid of his family, friends and neighbors. He was more than a positive role model, he was a father figure and a pillar to the community. Harles was a quiet, gentle man. His character rooted in strength, honor and integrity. He also believed in teaching, guiding and protecting his family and friends.

Harles had several leisure interests. Just to name a few, spending time with friends and family at cookouts, amusement parks, singing while cooking, music and dancing. While he enjoyed watching all sports, wrestling became his favorite.

Harles was a devoted member of the Greater File Baptist Church. He received the right hand of fellowship on July 6, 2008. On Sundays, he and his lovely wife attended Sunday school and services, along with weekly bible study. He volunteered at the Soup Kitchen Ministry on Thursday’s and looked forward to singing with the Men’s Chorus on their Annual Men’s Day.

After the loss of his wife of 68 years, his health began to decline. Throughout this past year, he endures a number of health challenges, causing him to be hospitalized several times. Upon his discharged, he was referred to Workman’s Circle MultiCare Center for physical rehabilitation. During his brief time there, he developed meaningful friendships with fellow residents and staff. On his road to recovery, he actively participated in group and recreational programs until his untimely passing.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Isabelle Davis; his parents, Parthenia and Jackson Davis and his brothers, Griffin, William, Julias and George.

He leaves behind to remember him his three daughters and son, Brenda Davis, Linda Davis-Goodson (Robert Goodson), Raymond Davis (Beverly Davis) and Rita Davis; sister-in-laws, Alberta Dove (North Carolina), Maggie Ingram (Florida) and Madeline Davis (New Jersey); grandchildren, Laurie Davis, Rayven Davis, Brian Davis and Nia Davis; great-grandson, Jared Davis; one step-grandson, Erick Goodson; adopted granddaughters, Tykea and Zakyha Brown, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral service was held on Friday, June 23, at noon at Greater File Chapel Baptist Church, New York.

S.P. Jones and Son Funeral Home, Kenbridge, served the family.