Search continues for runaway girl Published 8:30 am Friday, June 30, 2023

Lunenburg residents have been asked to help in the search for a missing Charlotte County girl. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office first put out a call for help last week, asking residents across the region to keep their eyes open for a runaway.

Gracie Elizabeth Buchanan, age 16, has left the area. According to Captain J.A. Colbert with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Gracie was last seen in the Lynchburg area as of Sunday, June 18. She is described as 5’4 ft., weighing roughly 120 to 140 lbs with a light tan complexion.

Her brown hair is possibly braided with pink beads and the sheriff’s office has no description of her clothes to report. If you have any information about the whereabouts of the Charlotte County girl, the Charlotte County sheriff’s office asks you to call 434-542-5141 or call the local law enforcement agency where she’s spotted.