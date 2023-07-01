AARP warns of summer scams Published 8:00 am Saturday, July 1, 2023

Summer has finally arrived, but the beginning of beach season inevitably brings weight loss scams with it. Criminals take advantage of the season to offer bogus solutions for losing weight or getting in shape. AARP explains how these scams generally work.

A web search on weight loss pulls up legitimate-looking websites often with supposed celebrity endorsements. The websites often encourage you to sign up for a free trial — which, if you read the tiny print, opts you into getting charged for regular orders or additional products. Lastly, the products themselves, often marketed as “natural” or “organic,” can be unsafe for your body.

Living and eating healthier are laudable goals but take time and commitment. Don’t trust offers that promise “fast results” or “miracle” products. If you are looking to slim down, seek advice from a trustworthy source, such as your doctor or a dietitian before you commit to a weight loss regimen.