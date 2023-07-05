Virgie Lee Mildred Harris Jenkins Published 9:00 am Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Virgie Lee Mildred Harris Jenkins, the seventh of nine children, was born March 28, 1924 (99 years old) in Southampton County to the late Andrew Lee Harris and the late Emma Mason Harris. She entered her eternal rest in Heaven on June 25, at her home after a period of declining health.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 55 years (1949—2005), Galvin L. Jenkins; three sisters, Bessie H. Johnson, Marian H. Nottingham and Evelyn H. Price; five brothers, Robert Harris, Andrew Harris, James Hurley Harris, Delaware Harris and Henry Harris and a foster brother, Maynard Boykins.

When Mrs. Jenkins was a child, she joined the Mount Tabor Baptist Church in Newsoms. After marriage, the family moved to Chase City, where she became affiliated with the Calvary Baptist Church in Rehoboth (1952—1966). Finally, the family moved to Victoria, where she became a faithful member of the First Baptist Church. During her active membership, she was a Deaconess (Treasurer and Financial Secretary), a member of the Pastor’s Aide Circle (Treasurer) where she became an Emeritus member, a member of the Program Committee (Treasurer) and a member of the Church Women’s Auxiliary.

Mrs. Jenkins was a graduate of Southampton County Training School in Courtland in 1942. Upon graduation, she attended Virginia State College, Petersburg, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education in 1946. She also continued course work through Longwood College in Farmville, William and Mary College in Williamsburg and the University of Virginia in Charlottesville.

After graduating from college, she began her teaching career as an elementary school teacher in Southampton County for 6 years (1946— 1952). Mr. and Mrs. Jenkins moved to Chase City in 1952, where she became employed as an elementary school teacher in the Lunenburg County Public School System in 1954. She served a total of 36 years of dedicated service to the children of Southampton County and Lunenburg County (grades 1-3). She loved her students and they loved her. Even to this day, many of her former students remark that she was their favorite teacher. She always did everything to make sure that all of her students where treated the same and helped to lay the foundation for them to become successful in life. She retired from teaching on June 9, 1984.

While being a busy educator, she found time to have memberships in several organizations: Virginia State College Alumni Association, the Lunenburg County and National Education Associations, the Lunenburg-Nottoway Retired Teachers Association, life member of the Virginia Retired Teachers Association, Order of the Eastern Star, PHA (Antioch-Boykins Square #70 Chapter) and the NAACP.

Honors that Mrs. Jenkins earned included Outstanding Elementary Teacher of America (1975), the Virginia Education Association’s Honor Award for 25 Years of Service, the Lunenburg High School Alumni Association Service Award (1954—1984), the Lunenburg County Board of Education Award for 30 Years of Service (1984) and the Grand Chapter Jurisdiction of Virginia OES/ PHA Award for 25 Years of Service.

Mrs. Jenkins enjoyed reading, writing in her many journals, watching television, especially the Soap Operas and the local and national news, traveling to several sites with her family and friends, shopping in the malls and specialty shops, listening to music, working with her flowers and entertaining her family during the holidays.

Mrs. Jenkins leaves to cherish her memory her loving and devoted daughter, Avis J. Gresby of Farmville; her nieces, Gloria E. Nottingham of Richmond, Francine H. Silver of Newport News and Symea Fitts (Raymond) of Chester; her nephews, Dr. Delaware F. Harris (Mary) of Burbank, California and Johnnie Harris of Hampton; great nieces, great nephews, cousins and a host of former students, friends and her church family.

Funeral services for Mrs. Virgie Lee Mildred Harris Jenkins were conducted 11 a.m., Monday, July 3, at First Baptist Church, Victoria, with Rev. Robert R. Jones, Eulogist and Rev. Sandra Jones, Officiating. Interment followed in the church cemetery. Public viewing began on Monday from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m.

Arrangements are by Giles-Harris Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Chase City. Online condolences may be expressed at www.harrisfhc.com.