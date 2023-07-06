Fireworks bursting in air Published 8:30 am Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thunderstorms Saturday and scattered rainfall did not stop the 37th annual Meherrin Volunteer Fire and Rescue fireworks celebration on July 1. Residents were staking out their spots at the field surrounding the firehouse early Saturday, and vendors were lined up to sell food, drinks and handmade items. By evening, a large crowd turned out for the celebration to mark the Fourth of July holiday with a fireworks display that burst into the air to celebrate the nation’s independence.