Kenston Forest School Honor Roll: 4th Quarter 2023 Published 1:00 pm Thursday, July 6, 2023

Kenston Forest announces its fourth quarter honor roll and AR Reading honors.

SECOND GRADE

All Academic List with Honors: Carly Beville, Annie Bretz, Bo Bretz, Magnus Marston, Kelly Moseley, J.W. Shepherd and Ella Staylor.

All Academic List: Katie Beth Astle, Cameron Burke, Hylton Hite, Aaron Pomfrey, Rachel Segura, Langley Simmons, McKinley Simmons, Whitt Taylor and Alyssa Toth

THIRD GRADE

All Academic List with Honors: Andrew Astle, Wells Bacon, Caroline Calhoun, Emma Carter, Grayson Demaline, Wyatt Dorin, Emma Meadows, Cameron Nash, Reese Palmore, Channing Parrish, Jase Reed, Paschal Satterwhite, Trip Shepherd, Vance Spence, Leighton Taylor, Drake Walker, Emberlyn Wray and Madison Yeatts.

All Academic List: Ruthie Bacon, Camden Barnes, Jack Campbell, Presley Kindle, Liam Nolan, Alaina Oakes, Ava Overton, Abigail Prosise, Jenny Lynn Shaffer, Luke Spence, Joshua Stout, Wyatt Trinkle and Tate Wilkinson.

FOURTH GRADE

All Academic List with Honors: Laynee Edmonds, Lottie Henshaw, Jon Kindle, Aidan McKeaney, Ronson Mullins, Madison Nash and Juleanna Redford.

All Academic List: Wyatt Ashworth, Chase Jenkins, Landon Paulett, Zelda Rathien and Jack Williams.

FIFTH GRADE

All Academic List with Honors: Spencer Arthur, Courtney Astle, Luke Campbell, Riley Coates, Charlie Dorin, Randy Driggers, Gavin Garrett, Lauren Hite, Ava Hudgins, Ethan Leslie, Cooper Johnson, Tristan McGraw, Callie Mize, Brantley Simmons, Elaina Williams and Jack Wright.

All Academic List: Will Crisman, Kacy Freeman, Grant Shepherd, Ashleigh Stell and Maggie Watters.

SIXTH GRADE

All Academic List with Honors: Eliza Clary, Layla Dorin, Reese Edmonds, Libby Shepherd, Mason Stelle, Bradley Trinkle, Anna Vaught and Kate West.

All Academic List: Sophia Allen, Lydia Anderson, Kylie Long, Jesse Mondrey, Wyatt Newman, Isabella Powers, Madeline Powers, Paynter Satterwhite, Riley Shelton, Roy Shepherd, Faith Smith, and Brooklyn Thomas.

SEVENTH GRADE

All Academic List with Honors: Hartly Andrews, Christian Carson, Avery Harrison, Jake Mize and Jacob Seamans.

All Academic List: Charlie Astle, Luke Coleman, Lainey Dunn, Maddox Gil, John Gilmore, Emma Claire Grizzard, Nicholas Harrison, Janie Hite, Emily Kalua, Addison Palmore, David Reese, Hunter Rouse, Rory Van der Merwe, Avery Wallace, Kylee Wallace, Darcy Willis, Everette Wray, Taylor Wright and Madison Yancey.

EIGHTH GRADE

All Academic List with Honors: Helen Peters and Christopher Walker.

All Academic List: Eli Daniel, Davis Lynn, Ava Victoria Crowder, Madison St. John, Chance Bragg, Lauren Atkins, Kelsey Carter and Braden McDaniel.

NINTH GRADE

All Academic List with Honors: Hunter Williams, Stevie Anderson, Carlie Croarkin, Aubrey Mayton and David Rimon.

All Academic List: Julia King, Harper Arthur, Matthew Steele, Pin-Chieh Huang, Mariah Martin, Ryan Briggs, Hailey Davidson, Stephen Nash III, Jessica Blythe, Ella Hazelwood, Raymond Amos, Tucker Hudson, Kardin Jones, T.J. Watters, Sam Morgan, Maddie Doerhoff and Anderson Allen.

TENTH GRADE

All Academic List with Honors: Emma Reynolds, Reid Thomas, Regan Tanner, Addison McDaniel, Drew Jones, Eden Sharpe and Zain Queen.

All Academic List: Emily King, Libbie Calhoun, Avery Gunn, Kyle Shaw, Will Johnson, Michaela Carson, Mary Katelyn Hite, Carsen Hershey, Jobe Sullivan, Amanda Boileau, Lacy Hall, Ariana Kerner, Matthew Coates, Kelsey Marshall, Jack Doerhoff and Alex Herring.

ELEVENTH GRADE

All Academic List with Honors: Sadie Henshaw, Jeff Algeier, Bobby Hawthorne and Leah Briggs.

All Academic List: Mackenzie Harmon, Dennis Dufresne, Daniel Hughes, Kieren McHugh, Marta Moreno-Jurado, Brynn Neal and Jonathan Tozzi.

TWELFTH GRADE

All Academic List with Honors: Hannah Mahaney, Penelope Woody, Sophia Crowder, Mackenzie Newcomb, Tyler Turman, Asa Murry, Rylie Wilkerson, Avery Tucker, J.D. Rimon, Calin Steele and Mason Whittemore.

All Academic List: Cooper Spence, Jacob Witt, Jake Calhoun, Ellie Long, Janeva Hutcheson, Ira Ruffin, Camron Moon and Adela Ramirez-Hernandez.

2022-23 TOP LOWER SCHOOL AR SCHOOL READERS

#1 Kylee Wallace (7) 891 points

#2 Aiden McKeaney (4) 579 points

#3 Bradley Trinkle (6) 412 points

2022-23 TOP LOWER SCHOOL AR GRADE READERS

Grade 1: Toby Morrison 209 points

Grade 2: Annie Bretz 282 points

Grade 3: Wells Bacon 247 points

Grade 4: Aiden McKeaney 579 points

Grade 5: Randy Driggers 111 points

Grade 6: Bradley Trinkle 412 points

Grade 7: Kylee Wallace 891 points

CITIZENSHIP AWARDS

Kindergarten: Adleigh Rowley, Robert Patterson and Carson Walker.

First Grade: Juliann Bennett and Grace Teague.

Second Grade: Katie Beth Astle and Kylie Burdick.

Third Grade: Trip Shepherd and Wells Bacon.

Fourth Grade: Juleanna Redford

Fifth Grade: Ethan Leslie and Brantley Simmons

Sixth Grade: Bailey Calhoun, Bradley Trinkle and Layla Dorin

Seventh Grade: David Reese and Faith Boswell

CHARACTER TRAIT/DETERMINATION

Kindergarten: Ryan Van de Merwe, John Hankley and Charlee Harlow Parrish

First Grade: Westin Nash and Wyatt Long

Second Grade: Whitt Bragg and J.W. Shepherd

Third Grade: Eden Talley and Ava Overton

Fourth Grade: Jack Williams

Fifth Grade: Jack Wright and Ava Hudgins

Sixth Grade: Sophie Allen, Baylee Petery and Reese Edmonds

Seventh Grade: John Gilmore and Lainey Dunn