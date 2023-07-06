Lunenburg County Property Transfers: March 2023 Published 2:00 pm Thursday, July 6, 2023

Following are the property transfers recorded in the Lunenburg County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office for the month of March. The listing includes the grantor, the grantee, location of property and amount of consideration.

• John L. Bagley to John L. Bagley. Deed Gift.

• John L. Bagley to John L. Bagley. Deed Gift.

• Dorothy Cabiness to Ferman Dean Cabiness Jr. Deed Gift.

• Vincent Capitella to Mary Elizabeth Chandler, 5 AC, Pleasant Grove.$125,000.

• Joseph Caprara to William Arthur Foley, 10 AC, Lewiston District. $150,000.

• Jessica M. Clowdis to Austin Hall. $135,000.

• Joyce K. Elsaessar to Dustin Elsaessar. Deed Gift.

• William E. Evans Jr. to Christie Bailey. $190,000.

• Tasha Jones Foster to Patricia A. Watkins. Deed Gift.

• Fullerton Properties to Hitek Creations LLC. $143,000.

• Fullerton Properties INC to Kenmark LLC, Parcels, Brown’s Store. $298,705.

• Fullerton Properties INC to Kenmark LLC, Parcels, Town of Kenbridge. $121,600.

• Ronald O. Gee to East Week Creek Farms LLC, 119 AC more or less, Lochleven District. $200,000.

• Arthur J. Harmon to Christopher P. Gilman, 8.69 AC, Pleasant Grove District. $53,000.

• Arthur J. Harmon to Christopher Gilman, 11 AC, Pleasant Grove District. $295,000.

• Mary N. Haskins to Annie Elam. Deed Gift.

• Mary N. Haskins to Mary N. Haskins. Deed Gift.

• Mary N. Haskins to Christopher Watson. Deed Gift.

• Robert E. Hawthorne Jr. to Justin W. Beagle, Parcel, Victoria. $259,900.

• Beverly H. Higgins to Malcolm L. Bailey. $531,454.

• Katina M. Hunter to Brandon Gordon. Deed Gift.

• Hafiz M. Ibrahim to Flo– rinda Chavez Martin. $19,500.

• Jr’s Supply Closet to Kenmark LLC, Parcel. $85,250.

• Jr’s Supply Closet INC to Kenmark LLC, Parcel. $100,950.

• JHV Land Company LP to Ronald D. Martin, 22.80 AC more or less, Brown’s Store District. $70,000.

• Jr’s Supply Company INC to Kenmark INC, Parcel, Kenbridge. $89,650.

• Pamela V. Little to Vaughan Family Holdings, LLC. Deed Gift.

• Pamela V. Little to Vaughan Family Holdings, LLC. Deed Gift.

• V Pamela Little to Vaughan Family Holdings, LLC. Deed Gift.

• Jared M. Lockwood to Charles P. Effner, Parcel, Pleasant Grove. $70,000.

• Maple Grove LLC to Kenmark LLC, Parcel, Kenbridge. $115,500.

• John H. Medley to Elaundra Gonzalez, Parcels, Kenbridge. $40,000.

• Edward R. Prezioso to Edward R. Prezioso. Deed Gift.

• Ethelbert S. Roby III to Calcano Danilo, Parcel, Brown’s Store District. $415,000.

• Spear Mountain Investments LCC to Andrew David Hann, 2.68 AC, Brown’s Store District. $25,000.

• State Wide Realty Company to George L. Moore, 4.19 AC, Brown’s Store District. $51,600.

• Eva Benik Swiston to The Eva Benik Swiston Living Trust. Deed Gift.

• Barbara Elizabeth Tate to Jared Turner, Lot, 2.508 AC more or less, Plymouth District. $16,600.

• James C. Tharpe Jr. to Angeline Bonners Tharpe. Deed Gift.

• James C. Tharpe Jr. to Angeline B. Tharpe. Deed Gift.

• James C. Tharpe Jr. to Angeline B. Tharpe. Deed Gift.

• James C. Tharpe Jr. to Angeline B. Tharpe. Deed Gift.

• Edward W. Thompson to James Ellis Dunnavant Jr., Lot, Town of Victoria. $22,000.

• Vaughan Family Hold- ings, LLC to Pamela V. Little. Deed Gift.

• Alexandria Wilson Vol– pone to Mapuana Little. Deed Gift.

• James T. Walker to Ticia- ra N. Barbour. Deed Gift.

• Franklin D. Warren to Gary Young, 40 AC, Town of Kenbridge. $158,500.

• Hunter Clarke Wells to Jenna Myers Wells. Deed Gift.

• Teresa Winfree to Nancy Franklin Green. $45,000.

• 1513 Lunenburg Ave– nue LLC to Carmelina Leon Lopez, 2 Parcels, Town of Victoria. $27,000.