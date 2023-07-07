LOVE sign goes up in the Town of Victoria Published 3:00 am Friday, July 7, 2023

After four years in the making the Town of Victoria now has a LOVE sign.

Xtreme Signs & Graphics, LLC placed the sign last week.

It was back in 2019 when the town council approved the project to place a LOVE sign at Victoria Town Park.

Following that council was on the search for design ideas and it was in 2021 that a preliminary design was agreed upon, and the search for someone to build it began.

The town’s new LOVE sign is part of the LOVEworks program launched by the Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC).

As part of the LOVEwork Reimbursement program launched by the VTC in 2013, localities will be reimbursed up to $1,500 per LOVE sign.

According to VTC, the program was a success in 2013, with 16 LOVEworks created in the first year and travelers of all ages interacting with the structures each day.

LOVEworks is a great way for local communities to promote their message and unique destinations while leveraging the brand power of Virginia.

For example, Waynesboro created a river-themed LOVEwork in a local park that reinforced the brand as a great destination for outdoor recreation. Similarly, Harrisonburg created its LOVEwork to provide an interactive representation of its community strengths: diverse ethnic backgrounds; rich agriculture; outdoor recreation and cycling; and a vibrant arts scene.