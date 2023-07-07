Treasures on the Shelves: Here’s some beach reading to consider Published 11:00 am Friday, July 7, 2023

Now that we are fully into summer, it’s that time of year to embrace one of the best things about the season: the beach read! Whether you are reading at an actual beach, a lake or just your own backyard, a good book is the perfect summer escape.

Most beach reads, obviously, have a story centered around summertime and/or a location with water and leisure activities. However, there are many new books without these elements that are just as compulsively readable and entertaining.

“The Puzzle Master” by Danielle Trussoni is a cerebral thriller with a fascinating mystery at the heart of the story and a likable main character pulled into solving an enigma known as ‘the God puzzle.” If you are Wordle addict or love Sudoku, this fast-paced and well-plotted book is a must-read.

Lisa See has been writing books about the lives and experiences of Asian women for nearly twenty years. They are always bestsellers and her latest title, “Lady Tan’s Circle of Women” is certain to follow this trend. Taking place in the fourteenth century during the Ming Dynasty, the story follows young Tan Yunxian as she is trained in the ancient tradition of Chinese medicine. Coming of age in a society where “an educated woman is considered a worthless woman”, Tan forms friendships with other female healers determined to share their skills in a culture that discourages their gifts.

Do you remember the 1990’s when J Crew was all the rage? Whether you shopped at the store or ordered from the catalog, the J Crew “lifestyle” was one that millions wanted to emulate. “The Kingdom of Prep” by Maggie Bullock explores the origins and near-decline of this iconic brand. This non-fiction book has it all: behind-the scenes intrigue, millions of dollars made (and lost) and a host of people who for better or worse made the company into a household name.

Diane Ladd and Laura Dern are world-famous actresses who are also mother and daughter. “Honey, Baby, Mine” is a memoir written by both women that came about as a result of a health crisis suffered by Ladd. During long walks with Dern, they discussed their lives, loves and the bonds shared by mother and daughter. This is an uplifting book filled with memories and hope.

Happy (beach) reading!

Holly Howze is the branch manager for the Ripberger Public Library located in Kenbridge. She can be reached at lcplsbooks@ gmail.com.