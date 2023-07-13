Church and Community Calendar: week of July 12, 2023 Published 10:00 am Thursday, July 13, 2023

The Church and Community Events calendar is published each Wednesday. Items must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. Monday for that Wednesday’s calendar. Email events to CommunityCalendar@KVDispatch.com.

JULY 12-JULY 31

POPSICLES AND PUZZLES — The Ripberger Public Library will be holding “Popsicles and Puzzles” every day the doors are open in July. You can visit the library to work on a puzzle and enjoy a popsicle while you’re doing it. The library’s open Monday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. They have puzzles for children, teens and adults available.

JULY 16

WOMEN’S DAY — Saint Matthew’s Baptist Church in Kenbridge will observe Women’s Day on Sunday, July 16. The service will begin at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Pamela Pearson-Simmons as the guest speaker. Women are asked to wear pastel colors.

HOMECOMING — Friendship Baptist Church, located at 6351 South Hill Road in Kenbridge, will observe homecoming on Sunday, July 16 at 11 a.m. Rev. Elmus Morgan Jr. will deliver the homecoming message.

WOMEN’S DAY — Zion Hill Baptist Church in Victoria will hold Women’s Day Services on Sunday, July 16. The service begins at 11 a.m. with Kenbridge Mayor Wanda Morrison as the guest speaker. The church is located at 1197 Burkeville Road in Victoria.

JULY 17-21

VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL — Kenbridge United Methodist Church will hold a “Hero Hotline” Vacation Bible School the week of July 17 to July 21. There will be crafts, Bible stories, snacks, recreation, science experiments and music. Classes will be available for ages 3 to 15. Dinner will be provided nightly at 5:30 p.m. and the program will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday. On Friday at 6 p.m. there will be a family closing ceremony with a carnival celebration. To pre-register, go to kenbridgeumc.org or visit the church on Facebook.

JULY 19-21

REVIVAL — New Grove Baptist Church will hold revival services from Wednesday, July 19 to Friday, July 21. Services start at 7:30 p.m. each night, with Rev. Dr. Jimmy Dews, pastor of St. Luke Baptist Church in Brookneal, delivering the message.

JULY 23

HOMECOMING — Mount Gazerine Baptist Church, located at 3606 Kenbridge Road in Blackstone will hold homecoming services on Sunday, July 23, beginning at 11 a.m. Rev. Dr. Irene B. Allen will deliver the homecoming message. A homecoming fellowship dinner will be served immediately following the worship service.

HOMECOMING — New Grove Baptist Church will hold homecoming services Sunday, July 23, beginning at 11 a.m. The guest preacher will be Rev. Dr. Jimmy Dews.

HISTORICAL SOCIETY BOOK CHAT — The Lunenburg County Historical Society will hold a “Book Chat” on Sunday, July 23, featuring Steve Israel. Israel will portray James Dooley, original owner of Maymont in Richmond. Dooley was the husband of Sallie May, a Lunenburger whose childhood home is now Waverly Estate, an event venue at Lunenburg Court House. Although the program is based on the book “The Dooleys of Richmond”, you do not have to read the book to take part. It will be held at the Victoria Public Library at 2 p.m.

JULY 25-27

REVIVAL — Mount Gazerine Baptist Church, located at 3606 Kenbridge Road in Blackstone will hold revival on July 25, 26 and 27. Rev. Alexander Williams, pastor of Big Bethel Baptist Church of McKenney will deliver the message each night. Prayer and praise services begin at 7:15 p.m., with worship starting at 7:30 p.m.

JULY 29

JULY JUBILEE — The town of Kenbridge will hold a July Jubilee on Saturday, July 29 at the Kenbridge Town Park. There will be soccer tournaments and a Wild West and educational show from Rocking M Regulators, celebrating the life of the cowboy. Food and merchandise vendors will be on hand, along with activities for the kids like a bounce house. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUST 6

HOMECOMING — Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Victoria will celebrate homecoming on Sunday, Aug. 6, beginning at 11 a.m. The guest minister will be Rev. Anthony Ray Sr., pastor of the Little Union Baptist Church in Amelia. The Little Union Baptist Church Choir will provide special music. A carry-out lunch will be provided after the service.