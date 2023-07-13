Henry Winfield Coles Published 9:03 am Thursday, July 13, 2023

Henry Winfield Coles was born to Caliph and Alice Gilliam Coles on Jan. 11, 1948 in Richmond. Henry received his early education in public schools and graduated from Lunenburg High School Victoria. He entered eternal rest on Tuesday, July 4, at his home in Emporia.

Henry loved life and worked hard to enjoy each day. After his first retirement from Railway Handle Corporation, he obtained his CDL license and gave distance driving a try. His final retirement was from a Wal-Mart Distribution Center, where he made a number of relationships that would become life long friendships. Henry enjoyed sharing memories of his time gardening, playing bingo and loving his children, grandchildren, family and friends.

Henry married Alice Joyner shortly after high school. Their union was blessed by three daughters and seven grandchildren: Chondra, Keisha (Percell) and Clarissa (Jason). Their grandchildren are: Desiree’ (Antonio), Jasmine, Montavius, Dior, Isaiah, Future and Cardiye. They have six great grandchildren.

Henry’s second marriage was to Martha Jones and their union included four stepchildren and grandchildren that he loved as his own: Tabitha, Otis, Antonio (decreased) and Krystal. Their grandchildren are: Jaiden, Ebony, R’Mani, Jaylen, Demond, Ja’Marcus, and Ja’Mahryon, Shihem and Antone’. They have four great grandchildren.

Henry is predeceased by his parents; his brothers, Roy Sr., Caliph and Odell; his sister, Martha; his great granddaughter Aria and stepson, Antonio.

Henry is survived by his five of his siblings: Mattie (Waymon), Lillie Mae (Henry), Inell, Alice and David Lee (Alease); a host of loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

His last conversations were never absent of mentioning expressions of love for his friends, Larry and Harvey. And his family is grateful for his special friend, Queenie, and the last conversion he held with her.

Funeral service was held on Saturday, July 8, in the S.P. Jones Funeral Chapel, Kenbridge.