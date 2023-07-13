Treasures on the Shelves: Library has a lot to offer this summer Published 12:00 pm Thursday, July 13, 2023

Reading is a great way to beat the heat and what better way to do it than in the air conditioned rooms of the Ripberger Public Library?

Going camping? What’s more fun than reading by a campfire or flashlight? Going to the beach? See us for some great light-hearted reading to enjoy to the sounds of ocean waves. If you’re visiting a historic area, see us for books about the history and biographies of people and places to enhance your visit. Feeling creative? We can help with that as well. We have resource books to address many different skills, from embroidery to weaving.

Or maybe you’re staying at home this summer. That gives you a chance to take part in our Popsicles and Puzzles Days. Every day we’re open in July and August, you can visit the library to work on a puzzle and enjoy a popsicle. Just pop in during our regular business hours. Our hours are Monday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The library is also open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.

We have puzzles for children, teens, and adults so make it a family affair. We have a great selection for young and old.

Check out our new book, “The Art Playroom, make a home art space for kids.” If genealogy is your cup of tea, you will want to check out the recent local donations from the Grace Marshall estate. Although the summer is in full swing, students are always welcome to use our computers to get an early start on the next school year or to reinforce skills. If the grandchildren come for a visit, call Connie at 676- 3456 to arrange a time to do a craft. We hope to see you soon!

Connie Krupa is the children’s program coordinator for the Lunenburg County Public Library System. She can be reached at cckrupa@ embarqmail.com.