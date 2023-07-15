The Word: You should enjoy what you’re doing Published 8:00 am Saturday, July 15, 2023

I saw a quote the other day that said: “Humble enough to know I’m replaceable. Cocky enough to know it’s a downgrade.”

Oh my goodness, this quote made me laugh some kinda hard! I recently resigned from a job that I no longer enjoyed. No, it wasn’t Kenbridge Christian Church. I love my church family and am looking forward to celebrating my 21st anniversary there in a couple weeks (August 1). I had been working this other job since June of 2010. It used to be fun. It used to be enjoyable. Things over the past few years have changed and it slowly became monotonous, tedious, and just no longer enjoyable.

I know, I know… “it’s a job”. But you should enjoy what you’re doing if at all possible. Now, I’m not saying quit your jobs right now and start fishing all day for a living or start a cooking or eating blog. We can’t all do that, and I firmly know for a fact that you never quit a job before you are locked in with a different one. We need to pay our own bills and cover our own needs. But this quote got me thinking…I love me some me…but I really am replaceable.

Most of our job sites would have our spot filled or at least advertised as soon as possible. They can release us at any point without any warning. Most places of work only care that the tasks are accomplished and they probably couldn’t care less as to who does said tasks. I’m replaceable (at work at least).

You know where I am not replaceable? In the lives of my family. I’m not replaceable in the hearts of folks I have helped follow Christ. I am not replaceable in the marks made in society for the good. I am not replaceable when it comes to impacting my community for the good. We just celebrated July 4th last week. We have so many blessings and freedoms as Americans. We have so many more freedoms and way more blessings as followers of Jesus Christ. To Him…you’re irreplaceable.

I don’t know what’s going on in your life right now. Maybe you’re on cloud 9 and things are going great. Maybe you’re in a dark valley and needing a hand to help you keep walking. Maybe depression is creeping in or fear is trying to choke you out. Maybe you’re having relationship issues with your spouse, significant other, coworker, neighbor, child. Maybe…just maybe you feel like resigning. I get it. Just know that you might be replaceable at work…but it’s probably a downgrade (haha). Lord, cover our hearts and build us up. In Jesus, amen.

Rev. J. Cameron Bailey is pastor of Kenbridge Christian Church. He can be reached at jamescameronbailey@gmail.com.