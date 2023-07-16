Cooling centers set up in Lunenburg County, throughout the region
Published 4:28 am Sunday, July 16, 2023
This time, the problem isn’t a power outage. It’s the heat and humidity. Even with the storms this weekend, things haven’t cooled down that much, especially for people living in places without air conditioning or fans. To help residents, the Piedmont Health District of the Virginia Department of Health announced on Saturday that libraries across the region are being used as cooling centers today (Sunday) and Monday.
There’s a chance, the National Weather Service says, that the heat index could top 100 later today and Monday. We’re not just talking about the temperature, which is supposed to be around 90 degrees. The heat index is what the temperature feels like to the human body when you combine it with the humidity. Basically, it’s not a great time for anyone to be outside or in the heat for extended periods, even with more rain on the way.
To deal with that, seven cooling centers have been set up throughout this region, covering Buckingham, Charlotte, Cumberland, Prince Edward and Lunenburg counties.
Those cooling centers will be at:
Lunenburg County
- Ripberger Library
117 S. Broad Street, Kenbridge
The Cooling Center will not be open Sunday. It’ll be open Monday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Victoria Library
1417 7th Street
The Cooling Center will not be open Sunday. It’ll be open Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Charlotte County
- Phenix Library
6830 Charlotte St.
Cooling Center will not be open Sunday. It will open Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Wylliesburg Library
1225 Barnesville Highway
Cooling Center will not be open Sunday. It will open Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cumberland County
- Cumberland Library
1539 Anderson Highway
Cooling Center will not be open Sunday. It will open Monday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Buckingham County
- Central Virginia Regional Library
16266 N. James Madison Highway, Dillwyn
Cooling Center will not be open Sunday. It will open Monday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Town of Farmville
- Farmville-Prince Edward Community Library
1303 W. 3rd Street
The Cooling Center will be open Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. It’ll also be open Monday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.