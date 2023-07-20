A Box of Love: Jesus has the last word Published 11:30 am Thursday, July 20, 2023

“Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, and cometh down from the Father of Lights, with whom there is no variableness, neither shadow of turning.” — James 1:17

Have you ever made plans and they were suddenly changed? I made plans to travel from a family gathering in South Carolina to Virginia without going home.

Arrangements were made to stay a month in Virginia with family and also attend Homecoming at First Baptist Church in Victoria. All day, I anticipated seeing my family, and friends, and attending Homecoming. I was to arrive on Sunday but had to notify my family on Saturday that I could not make the trip because of illness.

I am diabetic, and my glucose recently has been extraordinarily high (298), and then it dropped very low (110), and the tip of the iceberg was a blood vessel that broke in my right eye. This was unrelated to my blood sugar but however, my family suggested that I go home and be seen by an ophthalmologist. The physician confirmed that it wasn’t serious and that in time the redness and swelling would go away. The appearance of the eye looked horrible but didn’t affect my vision.

We can make our plans but Jesus has the last word. I was disappointed that the trip to Virginia was canceled but not angry. I dreamt of Daisy’s cornbread, I think she makes the best, Mann’s fried pork chops, Beulah’s mac & cheese, and cabbage, and Stevie’s barbecue ribs. All of these things I will miss, but most of all I will miss the time we would have spent together.

Jesus has allowed some fantastic trips this summer: a cruise to Jamaica, my great-nephew’s wedding, my great-grandson’s high school graduation, and my great-granddaughter’s dance recital; they were all in Florida. The Simmons Family gathering was held in South Carolina. Now, I am looking forward to my daughter Patricia’s 60th birthday.

Mark, my son, has given the family a trip to Ocho Rio, a town in Jamaica and this would be the first vacation my daughters would be free to enjoy themselves. They would not have to cook or clean but relax and enjoy the trip. This vacation we are blessed to have a butler, cook, housekeeper, and chauffeur. This is truly a blessed birthday celebration for my daughter.

How can I be angry because I cannot go to Virginia when Jesus blessed me in many ways? Jesus has the last word in everything we do. Jesus always has our best interest and knows what is best for us. He never makes a mistake.

“But my God shall supply all your needs according to His riches in glory by Christ Jesus.” — Philippians 4:19.

Be blessed in Jesus’ name.

Mary Simmons is a columnist for The Kenbridge-Victoria Dispatch. She can be reached at aboxoflove37@gmail.com.