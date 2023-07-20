Kenston Forest students chosen for Legion program Published 3:04 pm Thursday, July 20, 2023

Three Kenston Forest students represented the school at the state American Legion program. The school has announced that rising seniors MacKenzie Harmon, Bobby Hawthorne and Dennis Dufresne took part in the event. The Girls State program was held at Longwood University from Sunday, June 18 to Saturday, June 24. The Boys State program, meanwhile, was held at Radford University during the same days.

Harmon represented the school at the Girls State program. The goal of the American Legion Auxiliary Virginia Girls State is to teach rising high school seniors the responsibilities of citizenship in a democratic society. ALA VA Girls State is an interactive, “government in action” experience. Mackenzie is the daughter of Johnny and Robin Harmon of Blackstone.

Meanwhile, Hawthorne and Dufresne learned skills at the Virginia Boys State program. Virginia Boys State provides the opportunity to gain hands-on experience in one of three areas of government. Participants cultivate leadership skills and develop pride in American citizenship.

Bobby is the son of Robert Hawthorne, Jr. of Lunenburg and Nicole Hawthorne of Blackstone and Dennis is the son of Dennis and Heather Dufresne of Blackstone.