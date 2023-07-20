Lunenburg Republicans give out final scholarship

Published 10:34 am Thursday, July 20, 2023

By Staff Report

Lunenburg Republicans Scholarship

On June 6, the Lunenburg Republicans awarded the final scholarship of the eight they planned to give out in 2023. Each scholarship recipient was given $1,000, which means the group has given out $31,000 in funds since they started the project. Nicole Mortin, a student at Lynchburg College, is the latest scholarship winner. Mortin is studying communications and wants to pursue employment in public service after graduation. This is the second time she has been awarded this scholarship. Pictured here is Delegate Tommy Wright, Nicole Mortin, and Lunenburg Republican Chair Mike Hankins. If you are interested in buying a raffle ticket to support the 2024 scholarships, please contact any member of the Lunenburg Republicans. The Lunenburg Republicans meet the first Tuesday of each month at La Victoria Mexican Restaurant at 6:30 p.m.

