Lunenburg residents got a chance to ‘Meet the Authors’

Published 8:00 am Thursday, July 20, 2023

By Staff Report

Ripberger Library Meet the Authors

Ripberger Public Library hosted a Meet the Authors event on July 11. Those who attended heard book readings from Tori J. Robertson, a child author and student at KES, and Dr. KC Green, a world-renowned coach, speaker, author, and minister. Pictured are Library Program Coordinator Connie Krupa, Library Clerk Nancy Bagley, Library Director J.B. Crenshaw, Author Tori J. Robertson and Author Dr. K.C. Green.

