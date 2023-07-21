Student earns 4.0 GPA in Truck Training Published 10:38 am Friday, July 21, 2023

Southside Virginia Community College hit a milestone this past week. The school reported that BriAnna Alexanders completed their Truck Driving Training program with a 4.0 grade point average (GPA). BriAnna, of Freeman, is the 183rd student to earn this honor and the first female Truck Driving Training student to do so. From left, instructor Jason Drinkwater poses with BriAnna Alexanders, instructor Doug Kemerer and Truck Driving Training Coordinator Duncan Quickie.