The Lunenburg Darlings All-Stars Published 10:18 am Friday, July 21, 2023

The Lunenburg Darlings are a team of 7 and 8 year olds who recently finished their season. Pictured are, from left, seated Emily Shelton, Allison Ortiz, Cabaniss Shepherd, Kaitlyn Major, Andi Barnes and Ma’liah Woods. Standing, Shiloh Quinn, Kelly Moseley, My’anna Harris, Makenna Wallace and Ella Parrish. Coaches, Mandy Wallace, Manager Morgan Wallace, Bobby Moseley and Drew Shepherd. Emma Fitzgerald is not pictured.