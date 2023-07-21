The Word: Some battles may feel unwinnable Published 10:31 am Friday, July 21, 2023

On July 7, the Chicago Cubs accomplished something they have never done as a franchise: They beat the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. You read that correctly…the Cubs, for the first time ever… in any version of Yankee Stadium…beat the Yankees at their home in the Bronx.

Now, most folks couldn’t care less about this fact. Since 1932, the Cubs were 0-12 at Yankee Stadium. The average score through the years was 7-2. Now, the Cubs have had the lead before in the 5th inning…but never after the 6th inning. Sept. 28, 1932: Yankees win 12-6. Sept. 29, 1932: Yankees win 5-2. Oct. 8, 1938: Yankees win 5-2. Oct. 9, 1938: Yankees win 8-3. June 18, 2005: Yankees win 8-1. June 19, 2005: Yankees win 6-3. April 16, 2014: Yankees win 3-0 and again 2-0 in a double header. June 10, 2022: Yankees win 2-1. June 11, 2022: Yankees win 8-0. June 12, 2022: Yankees win 18-4. (Stats from calltothepen.com which listed these 11 of 12 wins).

July 7, …Cubs win 3-0. There are battles in life we feel we just can’t win. There are tasks you face as an employee, as a spouse, as a parent, as a student in which you just couldn’t seem to win. Keep trying. The Cubs were 0-12 at Yankee Stadium until a couple weeks ago. You see, in life you have to keep trying. Don’t give up. Don’t get discouraged. You got this. Play with your approach. Adjust your line up. Stop washing your socks (you know… baseball jinx traditions). Just…Don’t. Stop. Trying.

2 Chronicles 15:7 challenges you today by saying: “But as for you, be strong; don’t give up, for your work has a reward.” And in 1 Corinthians 15:58 we see: “Therefore, my dear brothers and sisters, be steadfast, immoveable, always excelling in the Lords work, because you know that your labor in the Lord is not in vain.”

Have you been praying for that person and wondering if the prayers will ever be answered? Keep at it. Have you tried to improve things in that relationship and just feel you’re the only one trying? Keep at it. Don’t stop praying for them and for yourself as you strive to make God the center of all y’all are. Is work about to get the best of you? Cover this in prayer and stay strong and courageous as you ask God to lead you. The Cubs failed 12 times in a row at Yankee Stadium over 91 years before they heard: Cubs win! Cubs Win!

Rev. J. Cameron Bailey is pastor of Kenbridge Christian Church. He can be reached at jamescameronbailey@gmail.com.