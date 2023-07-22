Did you know? Published 8:05 am Saturday, July 22, 2023

Southern California residents, particularly those who work and live in Los Angeles, often bemoan how congested the city’s numerous highways can be at any given moment. But data from the American Transportation Research Institute indicates that a road on the other side of the country holds the distinction as the biggest truck bottleneck in the United States. According to the ATRI, Interstate-95 at State Route 4 in Fort Lee, New Jersey, is the busiest highway in the country. Much of that congestion can be traced to the George Washington Bridge, as the area where I-95 meets Route 4 is just west of the GWB. But as stressful as that bottleneck can be for truck drivers and commuters, they may be glad that they are not forced to navigate Atlanta each day. ATRI data indicates that Georgia’s most populous city is home to three of the country’s 10 most-congested roadways: I-285 at I-85 (North), which is second on the list; I-75 at I-285 (North), which is third; and I-20 at I-285 (West), which is the seventh most congested bottleneck in the U.S.