Lunenburg County, surrounding area under weather warning Published 7:01 am Thursday, July 27, 2023

Stay inside. That’s the National Weather Service’s advice for residents in Lunenburg County and the surrounding area. Over the next three days, this area is expected to get hit by a heat wave. Temperatures are expected to climb into the high 90s, with a heat index reaching above 100.

“Today begins the three-day stretch of hot weather with a heat advisory in effect,” said officials from the National Weather Service station in Wakefield. The group sent out a statement early Thursday, warning that the heat index could hit 105 degrees today. And the rest of the weekend isn’t looking much better.

“An excessive heat watch is in effect for Friday and Saturday over the same areas due to heat indexes of 105 to (more than) 110,” the statement said.

We’re not just talking about the temperature, which is supposed to be around 95 to 97 degrees. The heat index is what the temperature feels like to the human body when you combine it with the humidity. Basically, it’s not a great time for anyone to be outside or in the heat for extended periods over the next three days. That’s especially true for the elderly and anyone suffering from chronic illness.

Take precautions in Lunenburg County

During a heat wave, the National Weather Service has some advice. Beyond staying indoors, check on your relatives and neighbors. Nobody needs to be outside in these conditions. If you do have to go out for any reason, it’s recommended that you limit any strenuous activities to early morning or evening, when the temperatures are expected to drop back into the low 80s. Remember to drink plenty of water and if you do travel with any any pets or other people, don’t leave anyone in the vehicle, human or animal. If you think it’s hot outside, it’ll be pretty warm inside that car as well.

The good news is that this is all temporary. The National Weather Service expects some thunderstorms to come through late Saturday night, bringing about a tenth of an inch of rain and cooling things down. The expected high on Sunday, for example, is 88 degrees.