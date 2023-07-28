Cooling centers open in Lunenburg County due to rising heat index
Published 12:42 am Friday, July 28, 2023
The temperature keeps rising in Lunenburg County and across the area. By 1 p.m. today, we were already at 94 degrees and climbing. Combined with a strong heat index, that means it can be dangerous for people to be outside for too long.
To help residents, the Piedmont Health District says that libraries across the region are being used as cooling centers for the next three days.
“It is a service they provide as a part of the national public library system,” said Briauna Marcum with the Virginia Department of Health. “Normal business hours apply unless they announce otherwise.”
There’s a chance, the National Weather Service says, that the heat index could top 110 later today and go higher by Saturday. We’re not just talking about the temperature, which is supposed to be around 95 to 97 degrees.
The heat index is what the temperature feels like to the human body when you combine it with the humidity. Basically, it’s not a great time for anyone to be outside or in the heat for extended periods over the next three days. That’s especially true for the elderly and anyone suffering from chronic illness.
To deal with that, seven cooling centers have been set up throughout this region, covering Buckingham, Charlotte, Cumberland, Prince Edward and Lunenburg counties.
Those cooling centers will be at:
Lunenburg County
- Ripberger Library
117 S. Broad Street, Kenbridge
The Cooling Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
- Victoria Library
1417 7th Street
The Cooling Center will be open Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Charlotte County
- Phenix Library
6830 Charlotte St.
Cooling Center will open today and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Wylliesburg Library
1225 Barnesville Highway
Cooling Center will be open Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m
- Keysville Fire Department
Will be available as a cooling center from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
- Bacon District Fire Department
Bingo Hall will be open as a cooling center from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today, tomorrow and Saturday.
Buckingham County
- Central Virginia Regional Library
16266 N. James Madison Highway, Dillwyn
Cooling Center will be open today from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., then from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday.
Cumberland County
- Cumberland Library
1539 Anderson Highway
Cooling Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and Friday, then from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
Town of Farmville
- Farmville-Prince Edward Community Library
1303 W. 3rd Street
The Cooling Center will be open today from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.