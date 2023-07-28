Cooling centers open in Lunenburg County due to rising heat index Published 12:42 am Friday, July 28, 2023

The temperature keeps rising in Lunenburg County and across the area. By 1 p.m. today, we were already at 94 degrees and climbing. Combined with a strong heat index, that means it can be dangerous for people to be outside for too long.

To help residents, the Piedmont Health District says that libraries across the region are being used as cooling centers for the next three days.

“It is a service they provide as a part of the national public library system,” said Briauna Marcum with the Virginia Department of Health. “Normal business hours apply unless they announce otherwise.”

There’s a chance, the National Weather Service says, that the heat index could top 110 later today and go higher by Saturday. We’re not just talking about the temperature, which is supposed to be around 95 to 97 degrees.

The heat index is what the temperature feels like to the human body when you combine it with the humidity. Basically, it’s not a great time for anyone to be outside or in the heat for extended periods over the next three days. That’s especially true for the elderly and anyone suffering from chronic illness.

To deal with that, seven cooling centers have been set up throughout this region, covering Buckingham, Charlotte, Cumberland, Prince Edward and Lunenburg counties.

Those cooling centers will be at:

Lunenburg County

Ripberger Library

117 S. Broad Street, Kenbridge

The Cooling Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

1417 7th Street

The Cooling Center will be open Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Charlotte County

Phenix Library

6830 Charlotte St.

Cooling Center will open today and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

1225 Barnesville Highway

Cooling Center will be open Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m

Will be available as a cooling center from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Bingo Hall will be open as a cooling center from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today, tomorrow and Saturday.

Buckingham County

Central Virginia Regional Library

16266 N. James Madison Highway, Dillwyn

Cooling Center will be open today from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., then from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday.

Cumberland County

Cumberland Library

1539 Anderson Highway

Cooling Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and Friday, then from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

Town of Farmville