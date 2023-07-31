Investigation into Lunenburg County shooting death continues Published 1:20 pm Monday, July 31, 2023

One person is dead and the investigation is ongoing after a shooting over the weekend on Oral Oaks Road. Deputies from the Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office were called out at about 1 a.m. on Saturday, July 29, along with officers from both the Victoria and Kenbridge police departments. All three agencies went to the 13000 block of Oral Oaks Road, after dispatch received a report of a shooting.

According to the Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office, upon arrival, deputies found 19-year-old Sa-Juan Kentrel Nicolson of Green Bay dead at the scene. He had died from multiple gunshot wounds, officials with the sheriff’s office said. Investigators from the Virginia State Police have been called in to assist in the investigation.

In a statement to the public, officials with the Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office said this is believed to be an isolated incident, not a random act. No one in the area is in any immediate danger, as a result.

“The Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office is committed to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of the community and will continue to work tirelessly to bring justice to those affected by this tragedy,” Sheriff Arthur Townsend Jr. said in a statement.

He asked that anyone who may have witnessed the shooting, or who may have information pertaining to the incident, call the Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office at 434-696-4452. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Solvers at 434-696-3100. If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest you may be eligible for a cash reward.