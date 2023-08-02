AARP sets up Watchdog Alert Published 7:05 am Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Staying a step ahead of the scammers is like playing a never-ending game of whack-a-mole. We know that people who know about a scam are 80% less likely to even engage in it but how can you stay up to speed? One great tool is the AARP Fraud Watch Network’s Watchdog Alert.

The Watchdog Alert is a scam update that comes twice a month to your email or phone. It lets you know about the latest scams trending across the country, how you can spot them, and how you can avoid falling victim. The Watchdog Alert will let you know some of the red flags to look out for and let you know what to do to stay safe. It’s also easy to share with friends and family, and it’s completely free.

To sign up for the Fraud Watch Network Watchdog Alert simply text “FWN” to 50757 or visit aarp.org/WatchdogAlerts.