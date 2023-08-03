Church and Community Calendar: Week of August 2, 2023 Published 12:53 pm Thursday, August 3, 2023

AUGUST 1-3

REVIVAL — Flat Rock Baptist Church, located at 2993 Brickland Road in South Hill, will hold revival services from Monday, Aug. 1 to Wednesday, Aug. 3. Services start at 7 p.m. nightly, with different ministers each night. On Monday, Rev. Waverly Brown from Rosebud Baptist Church will deliver the message. On Tuesday, Rev. Treva Hawkins from Zion Hill Baptist Church will preach and on Wednesday, it will be Rev. Garland Liggon from Faith Hill Baptist Church giving the sermon.

AUGUST 5

ANNUAL YARD SALE — The Palmer Springs Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary will hold its annual yard sale on Saturday, Aug. 5. The sale will run from 7 a.m. to 11 .m. rain or shine at the firehouse, located at the intersection of Palmer Springs Road, Rough Road and Mineral Springs Road. Household goods, furniture, electronics, tools, linens, clothes and much more will be on sale with all proceeds going to support the Palmer Springs Volunteer Fire Department. The group will be accepting donated items Wednesday, Aug. 2 through Friday, Aug. 4, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

ANNUAL YARD SALE — The Episcopal Church of St. Paul and St. Andrew in Kenbridge will hold a yard sale on Saturday, Aug. 5 at the church, located at 512 S. Broad Street in Kenbridge. The event will run from 8 a.m. to noon, with clothes for all ages, decorative items, kitchenware, toys and other pieces.

THE G.L.A.D. ZONE — The Victoria Public Library will play host to The G.L.A.D. Zone, which stands for Gratitude, Love, Appreciation and Delight. Set up as an evidence-based program for wellness of mind, body and spirit, the free program will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., with the goal of improving mood, sleep, the immune system and heart health. For more information, call or text 434-447-9465.

AUGUST 6

HOMECOMING — New Galilee Baptist Church, located at 4565 Plank Road in Kenbridge, will hold homecoming services on Sunday, Aug. 6, beginning at 11 a.m. The guest minister will be Rev. Aileen B. Mooremen.

HOMECOMING — Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Victoria will celebrate homecoming on Sunday, Aug. 6, beginning at 11 a.m. The guest minister will be Rev. Anthony Ray Sr., pastor of the Little Union Baptist Church in Amelia. The Little Union Baptist Church Choir will provide special music. A carry-out lunch will be provided after the service.

HOMECOMING — Oak Grove Baptist Church in Kenbridge will hold homecoming services on Sunday, Aug. 6, beginning at 11:30 a.m. Rev. Dr. Angel White will be the guest speaker.

HOMECOMING — Flat Rock Baptist Church, located at 2993 Brickland Road in South Hill, will hold homecoming services on Sunday, August 6, beginning at 1 p.m. Rev. Melvin O. Jiggetts from Churchland North Baptist Church will deliver the message.

AUGUST 8-10

REVIVAL — Oak Grove Baptist Church in Kenbridge will hols revival services from Tuesday, Aug. 6 to Thursday, Aug. 10. Services start at 7 p.m. nightly, with Bishop Jeffrey Reaves, Rev. Corey Bland and Rev. Darrin Hill delivering the message.

AUGUST 9-11

REVIVAL — Bethany Baptist Church, located at 5968 Plank Road in Kenbridge, will hold revival services from Wednesday, Aug. 9 to Friday, Aug. 11. Services start with prayer and praise at 7 p.m. nightly. On Wednesday, Minister Kevin Callahan from Mechanicsville will preach, followed Thursday by Rev. Vernell Netteberg of Gilfield Baptist Church in Kenbridge. Finally on Friday, Pastor Hembrick from Cedar Hill Baptist Church in Blackstone will deliver the message.

AUGUST 12

AUGUST 13

HOMECOMING — Bethany Baptist Church, located at 5968 Plank Road in Kenbridge, will hold its 82nd annual homecoming service on Sunday, Aug. 13, beginning at 11 a.m. Pastor Clark will deliver the message. Masks are optional.

AUGUST 19

AUGUST 20

HOMECOMING — Springfield Baptist Church, located at 1784 Springfield Road in Meherrin, will celebrate its Homecoming on Sunday, August 20. Pastor Ozie Bradford Jr. will deliver the message during the 11 a.m. service.

AUGUST 23-25

REVIVAL — Springfield Baptist Church, located at 1784 Springfield Road in Meherrin, will hold revival services from Wednesday, Aug. 23 to Friday, Aug. 25. Prayer and praise begins at 7 p.m. each night, with worship at 7:30 p.m. On Wednesday, Rev. John Craighead from Mossingford Baptist Church in Saxe will preach. On Thursday, it’ll be Rev. Dr. James H. Taylor III from Jericho Baptist Church in Farmville. Finally, on Friday, Rev. Jerry Streat from Poplar Lawn Baptist Church in Blackstone will deliver the message. Masking and social distancing is not required.

AUGUST 26

