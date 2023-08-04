The Word: Life is like a book Published 10:55 am Friday, August 4, 2023

Are you a reader? This may seem like a weird question…especially when you’re sitting there reading this paper and devotion…but specifically, are you a book reader? If not, keep reading as this also applies to you.

If you are a book reader, what was the last book you read? My wife loves to read. I feel as if the generation of book readers is fading fast. My wife now predominately reads off her phone, however, she and I both still love the feel of a book in our hand and turning the pages. There is just something special about the feel and smell of books. So, think about the last book you read. Some of the chapters are better than others aren’t they? Some chapters drag along and you almost wish to skip them but fear missing needed details. Other chapters fly right on and keep you hanging on and not wishing to put the book down.

So is life.

Life is full of different chapters/sections. Some chapters of life seem to drag along and bore us to death. There are chapters we wish we could skip just to get through because we aren’t enjoying it for numerous different reasons. Then there are the chapters we truly wish to stay in and hope the chapter keeps going because it’s so freaking good. We are all full of chapters in this book of life.

Now…whether you do or do not enjoy books listen up: Whatever chapter you are currently in…don’t rush through.

Take your time. Soak it in. Learn. Prepare for the next while remembering the chapters you’ve already completed but, take in each moment. Jesus tells us in Matthew 24:36, 42 and 44, “Now concerning that day and hour no one knows…Therefore be alert, since you don’t know what day your Lord is coming. This is why you are also to be ready, because the Son of Man is coming at an hour you do not expect.” No matter what chapter you are currently in, keep reading. Keep living. Only God knows how long your book of life will be. Don’t rush through your book. Don’t skip parts that you aren’t enjoying because they may mean more than you now know. And, for those chapters you wish you could rip out and forget…just know they are there for a reason. Our book is oh-so important for others. Others will be allowed into parts of our story. They too will be in some of our chapters. Live each moment fully in God as you “keep reading”. Don’t forget: He is “faithful to complete the good work (Philippians 1:6)” in your book.

Rev. J. Cameron Bailey is pastor of Kenbridge Christian Church. He can be reached at jamescameronbailey@gmail.com.