Treasures on the shelves: We have a solution to the Hollywood strike Published 9:58 am Friday, August 4, 2023

If you follow entertainment news, then you are aware that both Hollywood writers and actors are on strike. This has had an immediate impact on talk shows and network programming but the streaming platforms will also now see fewer new programs in the future. Since no one knows how long the strike could last, now is the time to discover some new programs or rewatch shows that you may have loved in the past. Fortunately, your library can help!

As I wrote during Black History Month, libraries carry a wide selection of DVD’s, not only of movies but of television shows. No matter what genre you enjoy, there’s something for everyone.

I love sci-fi and one of my favorite shows was “Orphan Black”, a BBC show that ran from 2013-2017. The plot centers on a young woman who discovers she has been cloned and features an amazing performance by Tatiana Maslany, who plays seven unique characters and won an Emmy award for the show. If legal shows are your favorite, “The Good Fight” is one of the best. A spin-off from the popular show “The Good Wife”, this drama features lots of ripped-from-the-headlines plots and sharp political humor.

If historical dramas are more to your taste, then check out “The Last Kingdom”, which is based on the Saxon Series novels by Bernard Cornwell. Chronicling the early days of England and the many conflicts between the Viking and Anglo-Saxons, this show offers plenty of action and intrigue. If you prefer more modern history, “Mrs. America” follows the story of the fight for the Equal Rights Amendment during the 1970’s. In addition to amazing period details, this mini-series showcases an incredible performance from Cate Blanchett as ERA opponent Phyllis Schlafley.

The Hallmark Channel’s Christmas programming has become a much-loved event during the holiday season but the strike may impact their movies this year. If you need a romance fix, then “Bridgerton” may be just the thing. One of the most popular shows to air recently, this historical romance set during the Regency era in England has something for everyone: love, humor, history, fabulous costumes and a diverse cast that bring this time period to life. Visit your library today and discover your next favorite show. Happy watching!

Holly Howze is the branch manager for the Ripberger Public Library located in Kenbridge. She can be reached at lcplsbooks@gmail.com.