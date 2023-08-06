Hankins chosen for state commission Published 10:57 am Sunday, August 6, 2023

The Virginia Association of Planning District Commission’s (VAPDC) has elected Mike Hankins to serve on the VAPDC Board of Directors. The Lunenburg County resident was nominated by Melody Foster, the executive director of the Commonwealth Regional Council, to fulfill this role. The VAPDC took action at their July 27 annual board meeting to confirm his nomination to the VAPDC Board of Directors. Hankins then participated in the July 28 VAPDC Board of Directors Meeting held in Norfolk. Hankins currently serves on the Lunenburg County Board of Supervisors and also on the Commonwealth Regional Council.

VAPDC is an organization consisting of the 21 Planning District Commissions/Regional Councils in Virginia. VAPDC works to bring diverse resources together at the regional level in partnership with local, state, and federal entities to strengthen regions and the Commonwealth.

The purpose of the association is to promote coordination and cooperation among the Commonwealth’s Planning District Commissions/Regional Councils to heighten their effectiveness and efficiency; provide mutual assistance and the exchange of ideas; and otherwise promote understanding for how PDCs/RCs can help save their regions and the Commonwealth time and money.