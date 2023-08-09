Christine Eunice Bell ‘Tiny’ Published 9:00 am Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Christine Eunice Bell “Tiny” was born on Dec. 13, 1933, to Robert Lee and Lucille Reese Bell She was the second child born of six, Robert, Rebecca, Frances, Thomas and Susan.

Christine received her early education in Lunenburg County Public Schools.

She was baptized at a young age joining the Mayflower Baptist Church in Kenbridge under the leadership of the Rev. Hurt.

On Jan. 24, 1951, Christine married the love of her life, Lewis Allen Hardy and to this reunion seven children were born, Phyllis, Howard, Willie, Doris, Johnny, Robert and Marline.

Christine later moved her membership to Bethany Baptist Church in Kenbridge, where she served as an active member, as deaconess and a choir member until her health start to decline.

Christine spent most of her years as a housewife. She enjoyed cooking for her family. She also enjoyed sewing and canning vegetables that she raised from her garden.

Christine also helped her husband Lewis on the farm; together they raised tobacco, pigs, ducks and chickens.

Christine loved to bake and was known for her homemade biscuits, yeast rolls, pies (sweet potato, coconut and pecan) and pound cakes. During the holidays, she would bake for those who requested her sweet goodies. Later in years Christine decided to try work outside of the home. She was employed at Kenbridge Tobacco Factory, and then Scoville Inc., where she furthered her hobby in sewing. During this time, she was forced to an early retirement due to an injury.

She was predeceased in death by her parents, Robert and Lucille Bell; her husband, Lewis A. Hardy; her sons, Robert and Johnny Hardy; brothers, Thomas and Robert Edward Bell; sisters, Rebecca Garland and Frances Rainey.

Christine is survived through her legacy by her sons: Howard and Willie Hardy; daughters: Doris (George) Blackwell, Marline Hardy and Phyllis (Eugene) Feggins; 11 grandchildren: Felicia Hardy, Artimease Hazelwood, Alan Hardy, Garrett Garnett, George Blackwell, Malik Boyd, Olivia Hardy, JuJuan Lambert, Monica Winn, Robert Winn and Clint Hardy; 10 great-grandchildren: Chance Hazelwood, Jakobe Sutton, Marquise Hardy, Derrick Jones, Ka’Den Garnett, Alliyah Blackwell, Ava Blackwell, Jaiden Lambert, Kaeyla Winn and Christian Rorie; one great-great grand-son: Marquise Nathaniel Hardy Jr.; sister: Susan Bell; sister-n-law: Dorothy Bell; a special friend: Carol Irby; and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was held on Sunday, Aug. 6, at 1 p.m., at Bethany Baptist Church, Kenbridge, Rev. Carlton O. Clark, Pastor. Interment was in the Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery.

S.P. Jones and Son Funeral Home, Kenbridge, served the family