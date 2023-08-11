A Box of Love: We can always turn to Jesus Published 11:22 am Friday, August 11, 2023

“He shall call upon me, and will answer him: I will be with him in trouble; I will deliver him, and honor him.” Psalm 91:15.

When I began to write for The Kenbridge-Victoria Dispatch, I sought guidance from Jesus before writing every article; I would ask Him to inspire me with topics to write about. Jesus is the source of our livelihood; we must rely on Him for our needs to obtain the ultimate goal of reaching our Heavenly Home. Despite the strange and scary things happening in the world today, Jesus protects us from seen and unseen dangers.

Love is of utmost importance as it was the driving force behind Jesus sacrificing His life for us. Through this, we have become His beloved children, and are granted a heavenly home that He has prepared just for us. Our goal is to reach this home and eagerly await the moment when He welcomes us with open arms saying, “Welcome home, my child.”

It is comforting to know that we can always turn to Jesus for protection in times of uncertainty. Psalm 91 reminds us that we are under His watchful wings and He is our refuge and fortress. He shields us from harm and delivers us from danger. We can trust in His truth as our shield and buckler. With Jesus by our side, we need not fear any terror or pestilence that may come our way. Even when others may fall, He keeps us safe. His angels watch over us, guiding our steps and protecting us from harm. If we call out to Him in trouble, He will answer us. Jesus grants us a long life and reveals His salvation to us. Let us find comfort and strength in His loving protection.

In times of uncertainty, it’s easy to feel like the world is falling apart under Satan’s influence. However, we must remember that Satan cannot do anything without Jesus’ permission. We see this in the story of Job, where Jesus allowed Satan to test Job, but not take his life. Even when it seems like Satan has control, Jesus is the one ultimately in charge. When we feel overwhelmed, we can find comfort in reading Psalm 23 and Psalm 91 and know that Jesus is still in control.

We can find protection and love through keeping Jesus’ commandments and loving one another. In writing this week’s article, it’s a privilege to express gratitude to Jesus for His love and guidance.

Be Blessed In Jesus’ Name.

