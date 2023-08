Home destroyed by fire Published 8:00 am Friday, August 11, 2023

On Sunday, Aug. 6 at approximately 12:57 a.m., the Kenbridge Fire Department (KFD) responded to a fully involved house fire in the 2808 Oral Oaks Road area. The cause of the fire is unknown as of press time. In addition to KFD, fire departments from Victoria, South Hill and Buckhorn responded to the structure fire. At approximately 2:56 p.m. KFD was dispatched back to 2808 Oral Oaks to a rekindle of the structure fire.