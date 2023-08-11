Long and Foster gets new intern Published 11:33 am Friday, August 11, 2023

Cesar Vazquez recently joined the Victoria office of Long and Foster Real Estate as the office’s newest intern. He is a 2023 graduate of Central High School and during his high school career enjoyed the arts and sports. Soccer and gardening are his favorite hobbies now.

Cesar wishes to attend Southside Virginia Community College and transfer to Longwood University in the future. He is currently taking real estate classes and wants to get his real estate license.

Cesar’s mother is Ana Maria Vazquez of Victoria. He is a very industrious individual and can also be seen working at Simona’s Italian Restaurant when he is not in the real estate office.

Lee Smyth, Associate Broker for the Victoria office, stated that he was excited about Cesar’s new affiliation and felt that Cesar will be a great addition to the already successful team that is stationed in the local office.