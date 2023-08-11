The Word: My wife loves puzzles Published 12:16 pm Friday, August 11, 2023

My wife is known to sit in front of a table and piece together huge puzzles and never say a word. She, I feel, enjoys doing them alone as this way she isn’t bothered with someone trying to take over. She’s the absolute cutest thing in the world with her little reading glasses on as she peeks over the top of them at times grinning. She. Loves. Puzzles.

I read a post on social media a while back that really got my attention: If you can trust a puzzle company to make sure every piece is in the box to complete the puzzle, then why can’t you trust God that every piece of your life is there for a reason?

Woooo! Read that again, Church. Many folks enjoy putting puzzles together. You don’t hear folks in the store picking up a box of puzzle pieces and say, “yeah…but…I bet somethings wrong. I bet a piece is missing. I don’t like the way they cut these pieces. I just don’t know if I trust this one.” Nope. Folks even get excited when they find puzzles at yard sales or in thrift stores for a low, low price.

It’s as if we never question whether or not everything’s there. We just trust and assume the best. Wow. Imagine if we did this with God. Imagine if we look at the broken pieces of our life and instead of getting mad at or blaming God we simply let go and allow Him to put us back together. Imagine if when we are faced with hard times or struggles and stress we “let go and let God” do His thing. Imagine the freedom we would gain if we simply trusted God with the pieces of our life.

I often take a piece when my wife isn’t looking and move it away from the table as soon as she begins. I make sure it isn’t an edge piece as that’s too obvious. I have no clue which part it is, and don’t worry…I make sure to place this piece somewhere where it won’t get lost or damaged. When she goes looking for that missing piece I quickly laugh as she stares me down with a face I’ll describe as “loving”. I make sure she doesn’t accuse the dogs of eating this missing part. I don’t even let her tear the house apart or move furniture to see if it’s missing. It’s devilish, ain’t it?! And guess what…those puzzling times for you are often the devil as well. Trust God with your puzzling times. He knows exactly how to put you together (Jeremiah 17:7-8).

Rev. J. Cameron Bailey is pastor of Kenbridge Christian Church. He can be reached at jamescameronbailey@gmail.com.